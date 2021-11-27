'No immediate threat of 'Omicron' variant yet in Maharashtra: State health minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that their was no immediate threat to the state by the South African variant 'Omicron' as no cases were reported in India.

"We need to be vigilant. No new variants have been found yet. We will work to keep a close eye on people coming from South Africa", said the health minister.

When asked about whether reopening of schools will be affected, he said, "The state government has decided to start the school from December 1. Our department has no objection to this proposal. Nevertheless, the Chief Minister will take stock of the entire administration tomorrow evening".

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday had said that the third wave of COVID-19 is expected in December but it will be mild in impact. Speaking to a news channel, he had said medical oxygen and ICU beds will not be required during the third wave period. "The third wave is expected to be mild and medical oxygen and ICU beds will not be required," he said.

In light of the new COVID-19 'Omicron' variant, which has been classified as a variant of concern’ by the WHO, the Maharashtra Government today issued fresh order directing strict adherence to appropriate behaviour.



The order stated that since the State Government is recording fewer COVID 19 positive cases consistently over the past few months it is now considering opening up economic, social, entertainment and cultural activities with fewer restrictions, especially for fully vaccinated persons.

The order further stated that "All travellers into the state from any international destination shall be governed by directions of Government of India in this respect. All domestic travellers into the state shall either be fully vaccinated as defined hereinafter or shall carry a RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours"

According to the order, "In case of any program/ event/ activity happening ln an enclosed/ closed space like a cinema hall, theatre, marriage hall, convention hall etc, people up to 50 percent of the capacity of the space will be allowed."

In the case of open to sky spaces, for any events or gatherings, people up to 25 percent of capacity will be allowed. DDMA shall have authority to decide the capacity in case of such locations of gatherings or events, if not already declared formally (like stadiums)," it said further.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:08 PM IST