‘No if, no but’: BJP will form Maha govt, Fadnavis will be CM, says saffron party

On Tuesday, the BJP threw its weight behind CM Devendra Fadnavis and promised that the deadlock would end soon.
He said the entire BJP was with Fadnavis and no proposal had been received by the Sena, but their door was open for a proposal.
Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP: We had a comprehensive discussion, we will wait for Shiv Sena but the government will be ours only. There is no 'if' and 'but' here, you will get the news anytime that we are forming the government.
The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over the issue of chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the Assembly polls giving the BJP-Sena alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288- member House.
In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.
