‘No if, no but’: BJP will form Maha govt, Fadnavis will be CM, says saffron party

On Tuesday, the BJP threw its weight behind CM Devendra Fadnavis and promised that the deadlock would end soon.

He said the entire BJP was with Fadnavis and no proposal had been received by the Sena, but their door was open for a proposal.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Mugantiwar of BJP added: "pls chk - Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP: We had a comprehensive discussion, we will wait for Shiv Sena but the government will be ours only. There is no 'if' and 'but' here, you will get the news anytime that we are forming the government."