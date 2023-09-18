'No Honking Twenty20': Road Safety World Series Postponed To October

Mira-Bhayandar: 'No Honking Twenty20 Series' To Promote Road Safety & Awareness, Rescheduled for October | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The inaugural edition of the 'No Honking Twenty-20 Series' which was scheduled to begin at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Municipal Stadium in Bhayandar from September 17 has now been postponed to the second week of October.

The organisers of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) made this announcement in Mira Road on Sunday in the presence of municipal commissioner Sanjay Katkar, Regional Transport Office (RTO-Konkan) chief-Ravi Gaikwad and cricketing legends like Sanath Jayasuriya, Stuart Binny and Naman Ojha.

Promoted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs, the tournament will witness clashes between legends from three countries including India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to underscore the importance of road safety and address the critical issue of noise pollution, which remains a significant concern in the country.

No Honking Twenty20 Series

Speaking about the 'No Honking Twenty20 Series, Gaikwad said, “Apart from leaving lakhs of people permanently disabled, our country witnesses an average of 1,000 deaths per day owing to road accidents. This series which will be screened live in more than 120 countries, is aimed at creating an awareness towards road safety and minimising the number of accidents and deaths on roads.”

No Honking Twenty20 Series

NSCB Municipal Stadium chosen as the tournament venue

“We are thankful to the RSWS for selecting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Municipal Stadium as a venue for the tournament which will give a new identity to the twin-city on the international platform. Moreover, there is no better tool than sports-especially cricket to unite the citizens in spreading awareness about road safety. I firmly believe that this series will achieve the goal as we collectively aim to limit the number of on-road casualties." said Katkar. The decision of postponing the tournament was apparently taken in light of the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the city, compounded by forecasts of heavy rainfall.

No Honking Twenty20 Series

