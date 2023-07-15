No Free Chicken To Be Had: 'Kombdi' Of Errors Ahead Of 'Gattari' Amavasya By Mumbai BJP

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections not far away, rival political parties have started preparations for the crucial event. However, on Saturday the overenthusiasm assumed bizarre overtones with the “amavasya” falling on Sunday being used by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker to garner publicity for his leader Sachin Shinde.

On Saturday morning, a poster on social media announced that Sachin Shinde, secretary of the BJP, Mumbai, will distribute chicken free of cost in the evening at Prabhadevi Naka. The post went viral big time.

What is Gattari Amavasya?

On Sunday lakhs of people will observe “gattari” by liberally having alcohol and non-vegetarian fare and follow it up with a period of abstinence during monsoon.

Chicken is the preferred non-vegetarian food for “gattari”. Thousands of these birds are slaughtered in the evening and cooked. Incidentally, this practice is prevalent even in certain police stations. Apparently, the name “gattari” was given for the event as many people get drunk and fall into gutters.

People turn up for free chicken; had to go empty-handed

On Saturday, a large number of people turned up at Prabhadevi to get chicken, only to be told that there is a misunderstanding and that Shinde had no plan to distribute chicken free of cost.

Shinde denied having ever put out the poster and said he was making inquiries into the source of the social media post, warning that the person concerned would have to face legal action.

Many media persons who converged to cover the free distribution of chicken also had to return disappointed.

Interestingly, the controversial poster had photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and city BJP chief Ashish Shelar, among others.