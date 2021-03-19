No end in sight: Mumbai records 3,062 COVID-19 case, highest single-day spike since pandemic began

On Thursday, the city reported 2,877 new cases. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “Lockdown is not on the agenda for Mumbai right now. But restrictions related to following rules are being implemented very strictly. Maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at public places are mandatory. The BMC is showing zero tolerance towards anyone breaking these rules or even home quarantine. A lockdown is mainly imposed to get health infrastructure ready, educate people and standardise treatment protocol.”

In yet another massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 25,681 new cases were reported on Friday (March 19). This is the second-highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest single-day surge was 25,833, which was reported on Thursday, March 18.

Besides, 70 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,208. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.20%.

14,400 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 21,89,965. The recovery rate in the state stands at 90.42%.