No end in sight: Mumbai records 3,062 COVID-19 case, highest single-day spike since pandemic began

Mumbai on Friday witnessed more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.
On Friday the city reported 3,062 new cases taking the total count to 3,55, 897. City reported 10 deaths taking the total fatalities to 11,565.
According to BMC reports, 1334 patients recovered and were discharged today taking the total count of recovered patients to 323281.
On Thursday, the city reported 2,877 new cases. Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “Lockdown is not on the agenda for Mumbai right now. But restrictions related to following rules are being implemented very strictly. Maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at public places are mandatory. The BMC is showing zero tolerance towards anyone breaking these rules or even home quarantine. A lockdown is mainly imposed to get health infrastructure ready, educate people and standardise treatment protocol.”
In yet another massive spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 25,681 new cases were reported on Friday (March 19). This is the second-highest single-day surge since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous highest single-day surge was 25,833, which was reported on Thursday, March 18.
Besides, 70 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 53,208. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.20%.
14,400 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 21,89,965. The recovery rate in the state stands at 90.42%.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)