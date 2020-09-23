No directive to CBDT to issue notice to Sharad Pawar over poll affidavits: Election Commission

Several media houses reported Pawar as saying that that the Income Tax Department has served him a notice in connection with the declarations made by him in poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Pawar said the Income Tax department has sought his "clarification and explanation" on some poll affidavits furnished by him.

"I got the notice yesterday...We are happy that they (the Centre) love us from among all the members...The notice was served by Income Tax after the Election Commission asked (it) to...We will reply to the notice," he said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)