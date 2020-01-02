No differences over portfolio allocation, says Jayant Patil

Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday that there were no differences between the allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress over the allocation of portfolios. Patil, who heads state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, was speaking to media at the state secretariat here.

"There are no differences between us," Patil told reporters when asked about reports of friction between the allies over portfolio allocation, expected to be announced Wednesday or Thursday.

With the swearing-in of 36 ministers on Monday, the state now has a 43-member council of ministers.