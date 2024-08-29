'No Differences In Maha Vikas Aghadi, Will Fight Polls Together,' Says AICC In-Charge Of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala

Nagpur: Ramesh Chennithala, who is AICC in-charge of Maharashtra, said on Thursday that there were no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and they will together fight the upcoming Assembly elections.

The former Kerala Home Minister also said that leaders of the opposition alliance will hold another round of discussion over the seat-sharing very soon.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will fight elections together. There are no differences. Two rounds of discussions have been held on seat sharing. On September 1, our leaders will hold another round of discussions," the four-time MP told reporters here.

#WATCH | Nagpur | On Maharashtra Assembly elections Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala says,"Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will fight elections together. Till now, we have spoken twice on seat sharing. Our leaders will meet soon again to discuss this. Our face is MVA, after the…"

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held later this year. However, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates.

Chennithala who arrived in Nagpur city on August 29 morning is scheduled to attend a program of a Congress leader in Yavatmal in the evening.

Ramesh Chennithala On Who Will Be The CM Face Of The Opposition Alliance

On who will be the Chief Ministerial face of the opposition alliance, he said, "Our face is MVA. We are fighting elections in the name of MVA. The Chief Minister will be decided after the elections. We had not projected any PM face during the Lok Sabha elections."

When asked if Congress is going to fight on the maximum number of seats, he retorted, "MVA will fight on the maximum number of seats in the election. We will stick to the dharma of the alliance and take everyone along."

The tenure of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end in November.

About The Split

The Mahavikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, which came to power in the state, collapsed after Eknath Shinde revolted and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with a bunch of MLAs. This led to the formation of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-BJP government in the state.

Ajit Pawar, from the NCP, revolted against his party chief and joined hands with the BJP along with some of his party colleagues.

The state is now run by the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP.