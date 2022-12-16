e-Paper Get App
No day block on Western Railway on Sunday, December 18

There will be night block between Vasai Road and Bhayandar in the intervening night of Saturday & Sunday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 06:21 PM IST
Representational image | File
To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of Four hours will be taken on UP Fast line from 23.30 hrs to 03.30 hrs and DOWN  Fast line from 01.15 hrs to 05.15 hrs between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations in the intervening night of Saturday & Sunday, i.e. on 17th /18th  December, 2022. 

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP and DOWN Fast line trains will be operated on Slow lines between Vasai Road and Bhayandar stations.

During the block period, some Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 18th December, 2022.

