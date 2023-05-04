 No day block on Western Railway on Sunday
Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
No jumbo block on Western Raily on Sunday | Photo: Representative Image

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four and half hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Fast lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 23.45 hrs to 04.15 hrs in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, i.e., 6 and 7 May, 2023.

According to Sumit Thakur –Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Fast line suburban services will be operated on Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

article-image

