No country for women: Mumbai Police tells fashion designer to 'trace her own stalker'

Instead of taking immediate action against the accused, Tilak Nagar police on Thursday told the complainant fashion designer to trace her unindentified stalker herself, reported the Times of India.

The unidentified stalker had been harassing her since the last two months. However, rather than registering an FIR, the police filed a non-cognisable (NC) offence.

The fashion designer in her complaint told that the stalker on Thursday came at her house and said that he loved her. He also asked for her phone number. The woman got angry and caught hold of the 25-year-old accused by his collar and threw him out of her house.