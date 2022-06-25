No confidence motion against Deputy Speaker by Eknath Shinde camp rejected: Reports

MLAs from Eknath Shinde's camp | ANI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Speaker rejects the ‘no-confidence’ motion moved against him by the Eknath Shinde camp as it was sent via a random email address and no MLA submitted it in the office, sources told NDTV.

The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena is underway at the party's headquarters in the city on Saturday, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the party president, is expected to take a decision on the action against the rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray was supposed to chair the meeting virtually from his residence "Matoshree". However, he reached the party headquarters - Shiv Sena Bhavan - at Dadar in central Mumbai.

The party's national executive is expected to authorise Thackeray to take decisions regarding the organisation in view of the rebellion by Shinde. Along with Shinde, another disgruntled party leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam, is expected to face action. Both of them are members of national executive. Kadam's son MLA Yogesh Kadam has joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

The Shiv Sena has already filed a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs.

(With agency inputs)