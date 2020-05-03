No complete lockdown in Panvel, clears civic body

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has clarified that there would not be a complete lockdown in Panvel area from May 4 after citizens flocked to the market in huge numbers to buy essentials. The civic body has also asked social organizations and local representatives to avoid creating misunderstandings among citizens.
For the last two days, there has been in discussion among citizens of complete lockdown from May 4 in the Panvel area. This has resulted in people thronged market to buy essentials like grocery, medicine and fruits and vegetables.
Prashant Thakur, a BJP MLA from Panvel had warned of complete lockdown in Panvel area if the state government did not make a lodging arrangement of people commuting to Mumbai for works related to essential services. Thakur had given May 3 deadline and had warned of a complete lockdown from May 4, if the demand is not met.
This is believed to have created misunderstanding among citizens, and they flocked to the market to stock up essentials. Ganesh Deshmukh, civic chief of PMC, said that there is no plan of complete lockdown in the PMC area and people should avoid stepping out of their homes to buy essential items.
“We have seen that in the last two days, there is a huge gathering of citizens in the market to buy groceries and other essential items. The social distancing has gone for a toss,” said Deshmukh. Deshmukh added that there is no such decision has been taken by the state government.
“The central government has extended the lockdown for two weeks. And this is also applicable in the Panvel area,” said Deshmukh. He added that all essentials will be available in the market like earlier and there is no need to be panic. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Thakur has taken back his demand for complete closure except for medicals services in Panvel.
In a statement, he said that he has taken back his demand as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to provide lodging arrangements of workers commuting from Panvel and other areas.
Meanwhile, there are 9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Panvel Municipal Corporation. Total positive cases reached 90, of which 32 have already been cured and discharged. Of the 9 new positive cases, at least seven cases are linked with people travelling to Mumbai or have come in close contact with them.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)