No complete lockdown in Panvel, clears civic body

This is believed to have created misunderstanding among citizens, and they flocked to the market to stock up essentials. Ganesh Deshmukh, civic chief of PMC, said that there is no plan of complete lockdown in the PMC area and people should avoid stepping out of their homes to buy essential items.

“We have seen that in the last two days, there is a huge gathering of citizens in the market to buy groceries and other essential items. The social distancing has gone for a toss,” said Deshmukh. Deshmukh added that there is no such decision has been taken by the state government.

“The central government has extended the lockdown for two weeks. And this is also applicable in the Panvel area,” said Deshmukh. He added that all essentials will be available in the market like earlier and there is no need to be panic. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Thakur has taken back his demand for complete closure except for medicals services in Panvel.

In a statement, he said that he has taken back his demand as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to provide lodging arrangements of workers commuting from Panvel and other areas.

Meanwhile, there are 9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Panvel Municipal Corporation. Total positive cases reached 90, of which 32 have already been cured and discharged. Of the 9 new positive cases, at least seven cases are linked with people travelling to Mumbai or have come in close contact with them.