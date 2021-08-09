No change of guard: BJP's Maharashtra chief Chandrakant Patil reacts to buzz over shake-up in state unit

Amid talk of an organizational shakeup, the Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil on Sunday broke his silence and made it clear that there is no change in the present set-up. Patil called on Union Industries Minister Narayan Rane and said there is no change in the state president on the cards.

Hours after Patil’s clarification, leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis and leader of opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar accompanied by party legislator Niranjan Davkhare landed at New Delhi. Fadnavis and party legislator Ashish Shelar two days ago held separate meetings with union home minister Amit Shah.

The change of state president is only in the media. There is no such discussion nor any proposal at the party. Every three years the organisational changes take place in the BJP where changes will be from the grassroots up to the president,’’ said Patil. He further stated, ‘’Congress has not got a party president for a year. There is no such thing in BJP. There will not be any change in the state. These are mere discussions, there is no fact in them.’’