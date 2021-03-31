No change in Ready Reckoner rates in Mumbai, rest of Maharashtra for 2021-22

In a major relief to the realty sector and also for the property buyers, the Maharashtra Government has not made any changes in the ready reckoner (RR) rates for the year 2021-22. RR rates, which were effective from September 12 last year, will be applicable for the fiscal 2021-22.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the state government had increased the RR (RR) rates in the state by around 1.74 percent.

The decision was also taken because the realty sector is one of the hardest-hit sectors by the prolonged lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government had increased the RR rates after it kept it unchanged for two consecutive years 2018-19 and 2019-20, after increasing the rates by 3.9 per cent in 2017 due to the slowdown in the realty sector.

