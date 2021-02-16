No chance of another lockdown: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai: Seeking to assuage Mumbaikars’ fears of another lockdown due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said there would not be another lockdown in the city.

“There is no chance of imposing another lockdown, the spike in cases is not very high and it can be easily controlled by implementing stricter policies and penalising those who are flouting Covid-19 protocols,” Mayor Pednekar told The Free Press Journal.

“The economy of Mumbai was severely hit due to the lockdown and we don't want to repeat such a scenario again. However, now Mumbaikars will have to be more aware and behave in a cautious manner because the pandemic is very much around,” Pednekar said.

Meanwhile, echoing the mayor's statement, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, currently, the civic body was concentrating on ramping up testing of high-risk contacts (HRCs) at the ground-level.

“Imposing another lockdown is far from our thoughts because presently, we are concentrating on curbing the spread. The vaccination drive is also underway, hence we need to be more vigilant about the situation,” Kakani told the FPJ on Tuesday.

“For the past 24 hours, the BMC has been sending notices to the managerial bodies of housing societies, asking them to follow Covid-19 protocols,” he added.