No alliance with BJP, says Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘’future friends’’ remark, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had more than one-and-half hour one-on-one meeting with the party chief and discussed the present political scenario, especially amid the BJP stepping up attacks against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and ongoing probes by the Central investigating agencies. Raut has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the estranged ally BJP. He also clarified that there was no instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

"How can Shiv Sena align with those who threatened to slap the Chief Minister and demolish the Shiv Sena Bhavan?" he asked.

"Shiv Sena does not stab anyone in the back as the party works on commitment. Maharashtra Government has committed to be in power for five years. Shiv Sena works on its commitments. If anyone is feeling happy about CM’s 'future friends' remark, let it be for three years,’’ said Raut.

"No one should be under the illusion that the MVA government will fall. If anyone wants to do kite-flying, let them do it,’’ noted Raut.

The Shiv Sena MP said that the CM has a style of making speeches and spoke accordingly yesterday. "Nowhere he said that there would be a new front. CM made it clear that those who want to be future colleagues want to come with us. The CM has clearly sent out a signal for those who desire to join the Shiv Sena," he explained.

Raut said the Shiv Sena was able to counter parties like MIM in the state adding that otherwise, the government would not have run smoothly for two years. "There is no difference among three ruling partners over the running the government

The three parties have no differences about running the government which is headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Opposition should rest be assured that the MVA government will function vigorously in the next three years. "MVA partners will not surrender nor succumb to pressure despite the multiple probes launched through the central investigation agencies," he said.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:39 AM IST