Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Swachh Radio garners 25,000 listeners in just 45 days

In just one and a half months, Swachh Radio Navi Mumbai, the internet radio of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has garnered more than 25,000 listeners. Programmes based on the present scenario of COVID-19 have become a hit among listeners. At present, the team is focusing on conveying accurate information on the virus.

Though all the programmes are in Marathi, the Swachh Radio has listeners in more than 40 countries after being launched on April 6.

The municipal corporation has been known for always being ahead in adopting new technology. The success of Swachh Radio has added another feather to its cap. The civic body claims that it is the first local body in the country to have its own internet radio. Recently, the civic body received a 5 star rating from the central government for maintaining a garbage-free city. The NMMC made it possible by adopting technology in lifting and transporting garbage from across the city.