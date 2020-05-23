NMMC’s Swachh Internet Radio garners 25,000 listeners in just 45 days amid coronavirus lockdown

In just one and a half months, Swachh Radio Navi Mumbai, the internet radio of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has garnered more than 25,000 listeners. Programs based on the present scenario of COVID-19 has been a massive hit among listeners. At present, the team is focusing on conveying accurate information about the pandemic COVID-19.

Though all the programmes are in the Marathi language, the Swachh Radio has reached listeners in more than 40 countries since its launch on April 6.

It is known that NMMC is always ahead in adopting new technology and now with the Swachh Radio initiative, this is another success story for the corporation. The civic body claims that it is the first local body in the country to have its own internet radio. Recently, the civic body received 5-star rating from the central government for maintaining garbage-free city. The NMMC made it possible by adopting technology in lifting and transporting garbage from across the city.

Jaspal Singh Naol of Globalgreen Innovators, who is part of programme design and execution for Swachh Radio Navi Mumbai says that they are coming across at 1200 new listeners per day. “Till March 23, the number of listeners has reached 25000,” said Naol.

The Swachh Radio is available at different platforms, including on the mobile app. People associated with it say that they are positive reviews from listeners. “The programmes inform about the present status of COVID-19 in the city and across the country, and it also appeals to stay home to support the lockdown,” said Naol.

Initially, it has just two half an hour programs. However, the number of programs have increased after positive response from citizens. “The purpose of the radio is to reach citizens with public awareness program and provide information about various public welfare activities, skill development programme, local to global innovation and creativity, folk art, folk festivals, folk artists among others,” said a senior official of NMMC.