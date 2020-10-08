NMMC’s dedicated team performs 300 successful deliveries amidst COVID-19 pandemic

While the whole civic health machinery of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been busy in managing the COVID-19 outbreak, a dedicated team of doctors at Vashi civic hospital ensured that pregnant women and babies are taken care of properly. Since the outbreak, the hospital has had more than 300 successful deliveries.

Soon after taking charge, civic chief Abhijit Bangar had expressed that he would work towards bringing down the mortality rate due to COVID-19. In the first week of April, when a little information was available regarding the virus, a 32-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Ghansoli had delivered a baby after cesarean section at Vashi hospital. The mother has dextrocardia, a rare congenital heart condition in which the heart is positioned toward the right side of the chest instead of the left, and this made the case more complicated for doctors. The cesarean section operation was administered by a team of doctors led by Dr Rajesh Mhatre, a gynecologist at the civic hospital in Vashi. In the same manner, the doctors handled all such cases carefully.

According to officials from the civic Health Department, the team ensured that pregnant women get due care and their babies too. “More than 300 successful deliveries have been conducted since the outbreak,” said a senior civic official.

Only one death was reported between 0 and 10 years due to COVID-19. Now, for the past one month, the number of active cases in the city remains under 4,000 due to high recovery. At present, the number of active cases is 3,654 and 34,644 people have recovered. Navi Mumbai’s recovery rate stands at 88 per cent.