NMMC receives 'Star Municipal Leadership Award' for environment conservation work

NMMC receives 'Star Municipal Leadership Award' for work in environment conservation | Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received the prestigious 'Star Municipal Leadership Award' by Earth Day Network India, for its exceptional work in environment conservation.

The award was presented on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day Network India, a renowned organization dedicated to promoting sustainable practices.

NMMC 's role in environment protection

NMMC has been taking a number of measures like creating a plastic-free city to protect the environment. It has successfully implemented initiatives such as the 'Single-Use Plastic-Free Karyalay' (office). The organization's commendable work in implementing the plastic ban in Navi Mumbai was specifically highlighted in the e-book published by Earth Day Network.

NMMC dedicates award to people of Navi Mumbai

The award symbolizes the active participation and contribution of Navi Mumbai's citizens in the mission to create a sustainable and environmentally-friendly city. Expressing his gratitude, NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar dedicated the award to the residents of Navi Mumbai.