NMMC to verify original documents of persons with disabilities, who were given stalls for self-employment

File

The scrutiny of the original documents of the persons with disabilities who have been allotted stalls after conducting a draw will be carried out on February 13 and 14 near ETC Disability Education and Training Centre, Vashi Railway Station.

The list of 330 disabled applicants was published on November 04, 2022 in order to provide space and stalls for self-employment to the disabled in the NMMC area. The process of distribution of stalls to persons with disabilities in this list by drawing lots was done on November 10, 2022 at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi.

Applicants whose original documents have not yet been verified should submit their original documents (notification letter, disability certificate, proof of age, property tax payment, Aadhaar card) from 13th to 14th February 2023 from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm and they have been requested to be present in ETC Disability Education and Training Centre, Vashi Railway Station for scrutiny.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)