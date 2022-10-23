NMMC to spray larvicide to destroy mosquito breeding spots

NMMC has decided to spray larvicide on water bodies and other areas. | Pic for representation

With the monsoon withdrawing, the menace of mosquitoes has started rising. In order to address the problem, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to spray larvicide on water bodies and other areas.

A senior official from the civic health department said that cases of mosquito-based diseases and infections in the city have been noticed but they are under control. “We already have officials to visit the breeding spots and spray larvicide. We are taking daily updates. Areas like Turbhe and Airoli are prone to have mosquito breeding grounds and are working on providing larvicide treatment. We spray larvicide in the water bodies or in other areas to check and control mosquito growth. Unlike fumigation, this method of controlling mosquitoes does not require frequent spraying."

“Larvicide is completely safe for aquatic life. We have also started spreading awareness on how to check mosquito menace at home. The residents have been urged not to keep stagnant water in pots and plants. We also use chemical granules at construction sites to control breeding from the construction leftover water.”