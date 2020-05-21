NMMC to complete pre-monsoon preparation by May 25

When the monsoon hits the city this June, the civic body will face multiple challenges from handling COVID-19 patients to vector-borne diseases. The civic administration of Navi Mumbai has set May 25 deadline to complete all pre-monsoon related works, keeping in mind the present pandemic.

The civic chief directed the health department to take precautionary measures in view of the forthcoming monsoon season while taking measures to curb the spread of COVID 19. The civic body will make keep some beds reserve in hospitals for vector-borne diseases.

Though Navi Mumbai is a planned city, there are few places that see water logging during the monsoon.

Abbasaheb Misal, municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) asked all the departments to prepare a plan keeping the COVID-19 in mind. “Each department has been asked to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) and informed the disaster management with necessary contact numbers as soon as possible,” said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the civic administration will give approval online of repair and necessary construction works in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus. The town planning department has also been directed to make necessary arrangements for processing.

The civic administration has already held a meeting with the police, traffic department, civic defense forces, APMC, MSEDCL, Thane-Belapur Industrial Associations and fisherman’s associations. “We had detailed discussions with all these units for monsoon preparation,” added the official.

The cleaning of sewer and nullah and pruning of trees were already started. “The civic body will issue the list of dangerous structures in the city for necessary precautions,” said the official.

All ward level officials have also been asked to complete the cleaning of gutter and nullah works by May 25. Deputy municipal commissioner (solid waste management) had himself inspected the work. “Despite COVID-19 outbreak, the pre-monsoon work was not affected much and the majority of the work has been completed,” said the official, adding that they ensured that all the workers must maintain social distancing during the work.