NMMC to appoint an agency to supply medical professionals for COVID

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will take the help of an agency to tide over the shortage of medical professionals for the COVID care centre and hospitals. The civic body will soon appoint an agency to supply manpower for future needs.

While the civic body is increasing number of beds to meet the rising demands, there will be a requirement of additional medical staffs, from doctors to paramedical staffs including technical people for labs. As the availability of such manpower within the city area is limited, the civic body will now bank on an agency to make available of such professionals from other places.

Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner of NMMC said that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has already floated a tender for the appointment an agency to supply manpower at COVID Care centre and hospitals. “We will also appoint an agency to meet the need of medical professionals in days to come,” said Bangar.

The number of cases of coronavirus positive is increasing in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. There are 8 municipal corporations and 9 councils and each one require additional medical manpower to meet the demand. “It is not possible for the civic body to carry out interview process of thousand of applicants and appoint some of them. This is a time-consuming process and also requires manpower, and both of them are scarce at this situation,” said Bangar. He added that the civic body cannot appoint a first come first appoint basis as the quality cannot be compromised.

Bangar informed that the civic body has received a good number of applications for different positions, they had advertised. “As the civic body is offering a good remuneration, we are sure that we will get good number candidates to meet the present needs,” said Bangar.

The civic body has published an advertisement to appoint doctors as well as paramedical professionals on a contract basis. The applications sought for doctors, nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, ANM, bedside assistants, and Data operator on contract for six months or till the pandemic ends whichever happens earlier. At present, the civic body requires 30 MD (medicine), 300 MMBS, 1000 BAMS, 500 BHMS, 1000 nurses, 12 lab technicians, 800 ANM, 1600 bedside assistants, and 50 data operators.

Meanwhile, Bangar paid a surprise visit to the dedicated COVID Hospital in Vashi to check the functioning. He instructed to take care of COVID positive patients coming for treatment.