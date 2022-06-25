e-Paper Get App

NMMC seizes 350 kgs of banned plastic, collects Rs 5,000 fine in Ghansoli

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 03:02 PM IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) continued its drive against use of banned plastics. The Ghansoli ward carried out raids at a godown and seized 350 kg of banned plastic and slapped Rs 5000 fine on the godown owner.

The civic officials had received information that a man had stored banned single-use plastic at a godown near his house in Ghansoli village.

They carried out a raid and seized 350 kgs of banned plastic and also fined Rs 5000.

In April, Ghansoli ward had seized 600 kg of banned plastic worth Rs 4 lakh from a godown in Ghansoli village and slapped Rs 5000 fine on the godown owner.

Similarly, in April the Airoli ward had fined two shops for using single-use plastic and eight shops for littering the area. They carried out raids at three shops in sectors 16 and 8 and seized banned single-use plastics. They also recovered a total of Rs 20,000 fines from them. The raid was conducted by the women team of the ward.

In 2018, in Maharashtra, the government imposed a ban on the manufacturing, use, sale, distribution, and storage of plastic materials that include one-time-use bags, spoons, and plates, among others.

NMMC has been taking a number of measures to make the city clean and seizing of banned plastic is also one of them.

