NMMC seizes 350 kgs of banned plastic, collects Rs 5,000 fine in Ghansoli

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) continued its drive against use of banned plastics. The Ghansoli ward carried out raids at a godown and seized 350 kg of banned plastic and slapped Rs 5000 fine on the godown owner.

The civic officials had received information that a man had stored banned single-use plastic at a godown near his house in Ghansoli village.

They carried out a raid and seized 350 kgs of banned plastic and also fined Rs 5000.

In April, Ghansoli ward had seized 600 kg of banned plastic worth Rs 4 lakh from a godown in Ghansoli village and slapped Rs 5000 fine on the godown owner.

Similarly, in April the Airoli ward had fined two shops for using single-use plastic and eight shops for littering the area. They carried out raids at three shops in sectors 16 and 8 and seized banned single-use plastics. They also recovered a total of Rs 20,000 fines from them. The raid was conducted by the women team of the ward.

In 2018, in Maharashtra, the government imposed a ban on the manufacturing, use, sale, distribution, and storage of plastic materials that include one-time-use bags, spoons, and plates, among others.

NMMC has been taking a number of measures to make the city clean and seizing of banned plastic is also one of them.