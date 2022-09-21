NMMC sees just 12 Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 250 | Photo: BL Soni

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 12 new cases of COVID on September 20. So far, there has been a decreasing trend in new cases of COVID in September. The number of active cases has also come down to 201 from 910 last month.

Meanwhile, 51 patients were discharged on September 20.

At present, 127 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 20, the civic body conducted 2232 RT-PCR tests and 2534 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,32,088 RT PCR and 23,67,349 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.