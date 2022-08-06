NMMC sees 71 new cases of Covid on August 5

COVID-19 | Photo: Representative Image

A total of 72 new cases of Covid were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 5. At present, the number of active cases stands at 348.

While June saw a sharp rise and then started dropping by the end of the month. The trend continued during July. However, for the last two days, more than 50 cases of Covid were reported in the city.

At present, 275 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the Covid care centre of NMMC. On August 5, a total of 50 patients got discharged.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to Covid infection.

On August 5, the civic body conducted 2342 RT PCR tests and 2715 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 155,20,20 RT PCR and 22,75, 649 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.