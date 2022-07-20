e-Paper Get App

NMMC sees 65 new cases of Covid on July 19

So far, in July, the number of new cases is dropping. At present, the number of active cases stands at 346.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 02:57 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

After two days of less than 50 new cases of Covid, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw a sharp rise in daily new cases. On July 19, the civic body saw only 65 new cases of Covid while 73 patients got discharged.

Last month, around 7000 new cases of Covid were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 262 people are in home isolation and only 5 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths 2052 due to Covid infection.

