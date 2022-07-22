NMMC sees 61 new cases of Covid on July 21

AFP

For the third consecutive day, more than 50 new cases of Covid was reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). On July 21, the civic body saw only 61 new cases of Covid while 53 patients got discharged.

So far, in July, the number of new cases is dropping consistently. At present, the number of active cases stands at 345.

Last month, around 7000 new cases of Covid were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 254 people are in home isolation and only 5 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths 2052 due to Covid infection.

On July 21, the civic body conducted 2618 RT PCR tests and 3098 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,19,164 RT PCR and 22,37,202 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.