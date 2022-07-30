NMMC sees 51 new cases of Covid on July 29

Representative Image | File

For the last week, active cases have been constantly dropped under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). At present, the number of active cases stands at 262. On July 29, a total of 51 new cases of Covid were reported and 36 patients got discharged. So far, in July, the number of new cases is dropping.

Last month, around 7000 new cases of Covid were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 208 people are in home isolation, and one patient is getting treatment at the Covid care centre of NMMC.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to Covid infection.

On July 29, the civic body conducted 2533 RT PCR tests and 3096 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,37,537 RT PCR and 22,58,733 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.