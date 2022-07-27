NMMC sees 41 new cases of Covid on July 26

Representative Image | File

After three consecutive days of less than 50 new cases of Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), on July 26, a total of 41 new cases of Covid were reported. The civic body also saw around 57 patients getting discharged.

So far, in July, the number of new cases is dropping. At present, the number of active cases stands at 276.

Last month, around 7000 new cases of Covid were reported. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

At present, 208 people are in home isolation, and not even a single patient is getting treatment at Covid care centre of NMMC.

During June, two Covid deaths and one death in July were reported taking the total number of deaths to 2052 due to Covid infection.

On July 26, the civic body conducted 2803 RT PCR tests and 3268 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 15,30,082 RT PCR and 22,499,724 Antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.