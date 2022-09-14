NMMC sees 33 fresh Covid cases in a day, active cases now under 400

e-Paper Get App
At present, 241 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 44 cases Covid on September 12, active tally now under 400 | Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 33 fresh Covid-19 cases on September 13. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid-19 in the two weeks of September. The number of active cases also has come down to 358 from 910 of last month.

Meanwhile, 56 patients were discharged on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the civic body conducted 1924 RT PCR tests and 2239 antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,20,620 RT PCR and 23,54,353 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

