NMMC reviews preparations for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) today reviewed the preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 to be held at the Dr D Y Patil stadium in Nerul.

The stadium will host ten matches, including the final, which will be played at the stadium, and thousands of football lovers from across MMR will come to the city to watch matches.

The civic body is all geared up to provide a world-class facility to visitors such as adequate parking and sufficient drinking water, during the IPL matches, the civic body created around 5000 temporary parking areas at three places around the stadium.

Similarly, the civic body, in association with the traffic department, will create temporary parking areas as per the requirement for football matches.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC said "NMMC will cooperate in planning the parking lot with the traffic police and ensure that citizens do not face any kind of inconvenience."

A total of five league matches will be played on October 12, 15, and 18, and two quarterfinals on October 21. Similarly, the final and the match for third place will be played on October 30 at the Nerul stadium.

The civic chief Bangar held a review meeting on the preparation and directed officials to carry out adequate publicity across the MMR about the tournament.

The civic body will also decorate the city with football-related theme to create an atmosphere in the city. During the same period, the civic body will also conduct the Cleanliness Survey 2023.

According to senior civic officials, the football teams will practise before the matches in the international standard Yashwantrao Chavan Stadium in Nerul, Sector 19, developed by NMMC during the 2017 FIFA tournament in Navi Mumbai.

The civic chief of Bangar has directed the health and fire departments to stay alert and coordinate with the officials of the Football Association and set their teams and other vehicles, including ambulances, at appropriate places to take special care on match days.

A total of 16 countries are participating in the tournament, including the USA, Morocco, Brazil, Germany, Nigeria, Chile, New Zealand, Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China, Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France, and host India. A total of 32 matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.