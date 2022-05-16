NMMC reports zero death due to COVID-19 in 78 days

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has not come across any case of 'death due to COVID-19' in the last 78 days.

The last death due to the stated health condition was reported on February 26 this year. So far, the city saw a total of 2049 deaths due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, a total of 555 RT PCR and 616 Antigen tests were conducted which led to discovering 14 new patients infected with the virus. On May 15, the civic body that had come across 14 fresh cases of COVID-19 discharged 19 people.

Of the 44 active cases in the NMMC area, 35 patients are being treated at their homes.

To the unversed, the civic body conducts around 3000 tests per day to track the healthcare in the locality.

During the early two months of 2022, the NMMC had registered 75 deaths due to the Omicron variant. However, now, the active cases and the mortality rate due to the COVID-19 infection have gone low.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:12 AM IST