NMMC participates in the 'Group National Anthem singing' initiative

File

The municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar along with officials and civic staff held a collective singing of the national anthem at 11 am on Wednesday at the amphitheater in civic headquarters in Belapur as part of the celebrations of Swarajya Mahotsav.

A day after the celebration of the 76th Independence Day, the Maharashtra Government announced a collective singing of the national anthem between 11 am and 11.01 am on Wednesday across the state. This came as a part of the celebrations of Swarajya Mahotsav. On Monday, the tourism and cultural affairs secretary Saurabh Vijay issued the government resolution.

According to the government resolution, participation is mandatory for government and private schools, colleges, educational institutes, university teachers, and students. It is expected to sing the collective anthem from 11 am to 11.01 am. Special care should be taken by concerned people to avoid disrespect to the national anthem during collective singing, the resolution added.

The civic officials and staff from all the headquarters, eight ward offices, hospitals, civil health centers, libraries, and fire stations sang the National Anthem together.