NMMC needs over 5000 crores for development of 14 villages included in corporation

The amount of Rs 5000 crore will be required for the development of of 14 villages that are planned to be included in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The corporation has sent a proposal to the state government. Along with it, a draft notification was issued on Monday, September 12 by the urban development department registering objections and suggestions to include the villages.

After the final notification of inclusion of these 14 villages to NMMC will be issued, the civic body would require huge funds in years to come for developing these villages on the same line as NMMC areas.

Around six months ago, the then Urban Development and PWD minister Eknath Shinde, had announced that Dahisar, Mokashi, Walivali, Pimpri, Nighu, Navali, Vaklan, Yamali, Narivali, Vele, Nagaon, Bhandali, Uttarshiv and Goteghar would be included in NMMC. A final notification was issued on Monday.

These villages were earlier under the NMMC’s jurisdiction and adjoining Thane Municipal Corporation. However, due to the agitation of the villagers at that time, it was decided to exclude it from NMMC in 2007. However, this created problems with roads, water and lighting in these villages. There was a demand for re-incorporation of these villages in NMMC to provide them with basic facilities.

Since the civic body had not received any taxes from these areas, the corporation will have to dig out its own coffer for the development till it receives funds from the government.

The senior civic officials, the civic body stated that they would require over 5000 crores of funds over the period for the development of these villages. As the area lacks basic facilities like health, sanitation, water, street lights, schools, roads and others.

“We have sent a proposal to the state government for additional funds for the development of these villages,” said Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner. He added that the tentative funds to be required for development of these villages will be around Rs 5000 crores in years to come.