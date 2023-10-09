NMMC Launches 3rd Phase Of Indradhanush 5.0; Centre's Vaccination Campaign Against Measles-Rubella Disease | Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) launched the third phase of the Special Mission 'Indradhanush 5.0' campaign on October 9. The third round of the Special Mission Indradhanush 5.0 will be implemented from October 9 to October 14.

Indradhanush 5.0

With the mission to eradicate Measles-Rubella disease by December 2023, the Central Government initiated the Special Mission 'Indradhanush 5.0' campaign. The campaign will be executed in three phases starting from the second week of August.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a special meeting of the Immunization Task Force Committee last week. Representatives from various medical associations and municipal hospitals, along with medical officers from civil primary health centers, attended the meeting.

Target is 100% immunisation

During the meeting, the civic body decided to achieve a 100 percent target through proper coordination. To ensure the campaign's success, all medical officers, nurses, LHVs (Lady Health Visitors), ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), school coordinators, and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) volunteers received comprehensive training under the 'Indradhanush 5.0' mission.

An action plan for civil primary health centers was also formulated to streamline the vaccination process. Additionally, a meeting of anganwadi workers was conducted to prepare a list of children scheduled to receive vaccinations.

NMMC has established a total of 290 vaccination centers for vaccination.