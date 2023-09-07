 NMMC Illuminates Its Iconic Headquarters In Golden For Childhood Cancer Awareness
Amit Srivastava Updated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
The month of 'September' is celebrated as 'Child Cancer Awareness Month' all over the world. ‘Child Cancer Awareness Month’ is an annual international health campaign by the leading children's cancer organization to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to raise funds for research into its causes, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is observed

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is observed to spread the message that childhood cancer can be completely cured if treated at the right time. In accordance with this, golden-coloured electric lighting is done on eye-catching buildings worldwide. Through this, children with child cancer and their families are given the message #GoGold to increase their morale and spread awareness about child cancer in society.

NMMC’s iconic headquarters was illuminated in golden colour

Accordingly, under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, on the occasion of International Child Cancer Awareness Month, NMMC’s iconic headquarters was illuminated in golden colour on September 4 and 5, 2023 to raise awareness about child cancer.

