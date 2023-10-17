NMMC Engineer Swapnil Desai Receives Accolades For His International Research Publication On Sewage Management

NMMC Engineer Mr. Swapnil Desai | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Engineer Swapnil Desai, a member of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has garnered accolades for his research paper on sewage management, which has been published in the 'International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET)'. The Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, along with other NMMC officers and staff, has recognised and commended Desai for this achievement.

With over 15 years of experience in water and sewage management, Desai's expertise is has been an asset to the NMMC. He is known for his diligence and dedication to his engineering pursuits, having actively participated in more than 20 national and international conferences, presenting his scholarly research papers.

Who is Swapnil Desai?

Desai, a mechanical engineer, is currently pursuing a PhD in Environmental engineering with a specialisation in sewage management. He holds honorary memberships in organisations like the Institution of Engineers India, Institute for Engineering Research and Publication, Indian Society of Mechanical Engineers, ISRP Malaysia, and the International Solar Engineering Society Germany. He has received recognition through awards such as the National Education Brilliance Award from iCan Foundation and the Research Excellence Award from INSC Bangalore. His accomplishments also include awards like 'Innovative Researcher' and 'Dedicated Excellent Professional Achievement' by SISRP, Chennai.

An inherent interest in innovation and the pursuit of new technologies has driven Desai to seek research training at both national and international levels, particularly in the areas of wastewater treatment and renewable energy.

Desai's research papers have been published other journals too

Desai's research papers have found a place in numerous national and international research journals. Through IRJET, Desai has contributed a research paper titled 'Design and Feasibility Analysis of an Ultra Filtration Tertiary Treatment Plant for Water Production,' focusing on the 'Industrial useful grade under Amrit Mission in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.'

This achievement has not only brought credit to Desai but has also significantly enhanced the reputation of the NMMC's Engineering Department. City Engineer Sanjay Desai has also expressed his appreciation for this achievement, and congratulations are pouring in from all quarters.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)