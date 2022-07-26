NMMC elections: Civic body to hold draw for reservation of backward class on July 29

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

The draw of lots for reservation of seats in the category of the backward class of citizen, backward class of citizen (women) and general women for the general election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), will take place on July 29 and the draft will be published on July 30.

The NMMC election will take place in 2022.

Citizens or former public representatives can submit their objections and suggestions from July 30 to August 2 till 3 pm to the municipal commissioner, election office and concerned ward offices.

Earlier, NMMC had published the final list of voters for the upcoming civic election which is to be held by October 2022.

However, a final schedule has not yet been published.

There are a total of 121 wards under the NMMC and these wards have been distributed in 41 panels. While each panel consists of three wards, panel number 41 has only two wards.