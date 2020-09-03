NMMC destroys over 3000 mosquito breeding spots by visiting over 5 lakh houses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Despite a large workforce on COVID-19 management duty, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took adequate measures to prevent vector-borne disease during the monsoon. The civic body destroyed more than 3000 mosquito breeding spots in the last four months. The civic body visited over 5 lakh houses during the period to check if there are any breeding spots.

Before the arrival of monsoon, there was an apprehension among citizens about the vector-borne disease like malaria, dengue and others especially when the whole country including the city is reeling under the corona crisis.

However, the NMMC administration took adequate steps to ensure that there should not be an outbreak of another disease in the city. “We conducted evening mosquito surveys in various areas and carried out fumigation in closed gutters with high mosquito density. In addition, the closed gutters are opened and mosquito repellent is sprayed,” said a senior official from the civic Health department. At the same time, awareness campaigns are also carried out to eradicate mosquito breeding grounds through indoor mosquito breeding grounds. “The mosquito repellent is being sprayed twice a week,” added the official.

Since April, the civic body inspected around 11,15,510 mosquito breeding spots by visiting 5,35,000 houses in all wards of NMMC. “The inspection included 39678 upper tanks, 30303 lower tank, 86214 drums 268332 loft tank, 268332 tires among others,” said the official. He added 3147 mosquito breeding was found which were destroyed.

Due to the pandemic, reaching people directly was not possible, the civic body used the social media platform. “At the same time, various educational audio and video were shared on media like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp to create awareness among the citizens about malaria and dengue,” said the official. the civic body also distributed leaflets and put up posters, banners and hoardings. Meanwhile, civic chief Abhijit Bangar has appealed citizens to not panic and contact their nearest civic health post or hospital for timely treatment.