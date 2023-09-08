NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar Stresses On Public Participation During International Clean Air Day Address To Officials |

Navi Mumbai: The International Clean Sky Day is observed on September 7 every year. As part of it, relevant organizations such as Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and Regional Transport Department (RTO) organize various programs through public participation and emphasize public awareness.

A review meeting of all these agencies under the National Clean Air Program was concluded at civic headquarters in Belapur. On this occasion Additional Commissioner Shri. Sujata Dhole and Shri. Vijayakumar Mhasal, City Engineer Shri. Sanjay Desai, Chief Accountant and Finance Officer Mr. Satyawan Ubale, Chief Auditor Shri. Jitendra Ingle as well as Nodal Officer Additional City Engineer Shri. Shirish Aardwad and other department heads and officers were present.

Civic Chief Directs Officials To Follow Action Plan To Control Pollution

On this occasion, the work done under the National Clean Air Program were reviewed. Emphasizing that the Municipal Corporation and other organizations have the responsibility to control pollution, the Commissioner directed that every concerned authority should pay strict attention to 100 percent fulfillment of the work expected from them as per the action plan.

In this regard, the Commissioner indicated that public awareness should be spread widely to encourage citizens to give priority to e-vehicles. Along with that, it was also directed that the regional transport department should organize a large number of camps regarding PUC. On the occasion, the commissioner gave instructions to take more effective measures to prevent the increase in the amount of dust due to the airport work.

“Let's unite for clean air as we celebrate the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on September 7 this year,” said municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

