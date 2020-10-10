NMMC chief to interact with citizens through social media

The municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will interact with citizens through social media live on Sunday to discuss its call centre that has been making around 5,000 calls every day and interacting with those isolated at home, who have been discharged from the hospital after winning the battle against COVID-19, or those who are suffering from other diseases. The call centre takes their status and provides assistance and medicine if required.

In order to trace those infected and reach out to isolated or quarantined people, the civic body set up the call centre. Its executives ensure that each and every person isolated or quarantined are at home, and takes their health status. As per the Health Department, around 1,100 persons are isolated at home. The executives reach out to them over the phone at least twice a day.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar says that the purpose is to create awareness amongst people and ensure that the civic body is available for them. “Around 35,000 people have been cured of COVID-19 and have returned home. Now, it is very important to know their health status after the recovery,” said Bangar. He added that there might be some complications post COVID-19 and it is very important to reach out to them. “Since it is not possible to call all recovered patients at the hospital, the call centre reaches out to them and takes their health status,” said Bangar.

There are also senior citizens and comorbid patients that need special attention. “The call centre takes their health status every day and updates the Health Department. The telephone calls also help in tracing such people who have mild symptoms and need to be isolated,” said Bangar.

As per the data shared by NMMC, a total of 4,69,718 people have already completed mandatory quarantine. There are 11 institution quarantine centres under the NMMC. With around 89 per cent recovery rate, 35,413 people have been cured of a total of 39,777 positive cases.