Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief Rajesh Narvekar pays surprise visit to check cleanliness work

In order to secure the number one rank in the Cleanliness Survey, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is leaving no stone unturned.

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, paid a surprise visit to check sanitation works in Nerul, Turbhe and Vashi division wards. He visited around 6.30 am when sanitation workers were going about their work.

No compromise over cleanliness

During his surprise visit, he stated that no compromise regarding cleanliness will be tolerated.

Since parked vehicles on both sides of the road obstruct the cleanliness work, the civic chief Narvekar instructed officials to direct office bearers of housing societies and the vehicle owners to remove the vehicles themselves else the civic body would take action.

He said that vehicles gather dust and it gives a bad look to the city.

The commissioner also directed to pay attention to the places where the works of roads, footpaths, sewers are going on and the debris of its excavation is lying in a disorderly manner and that the debris will be properly kept and green nets will be installed there.

During his visit, while inspecting the cleanliness and necessary facilities in the public toilets at Mathadi Kamgar Shilp Chowk Turbhe, the commissioner instructed the caretakers and supervisors to pay special attention to ensure that the facilities of the toilets with high usage will remain regular.

After it was observed in two places on the main roads near the slums and village areas that people have been leaving their garbage on the side of the road while going to work in the morning, the commissioner directed that they change this kind of attitude.

Awareness should be raised from house to house in those areas and a proper system of garbage collection should be implemented immediately. he said.

