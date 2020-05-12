NMMC chief inspects Panvel quarantine centre, clears doubt

The municipal commissioner of NMMC visited the Indiabulls quarantine centre in Kongaon in Panvel on Sunday after confusion surfaced among some quarantined persons that they are not given medicines despite they are infected with the virus. They alleged that they were being ignored and caused a ruckus last week.

More than 600 people having mild symptoms of the coronavirus or who had come in contact with the corona positive persons have been accommodated there.

Around 32 km away from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarter in Belapur, the civic body has set up COVID Care centre at two wings of Indiabulls building in Kon gaon in Panvel. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also accommodated some persons there.

Last week, people who have been quarantined just because they had come in contact with Corona positive patients came out of their rooms and started shouting against doctors who had gone there to take a swab of people having symptoms of the coronavirus. They alleged they were being ignored and put in the quarantined centre without any reason. They claimed why were they put in the quarantine centre if they were uninfected and if they are infected with the virus, then why is the administration not prescribing medicines.

Abbasaheb Misal, municipal commissioner of NMMC visited the centre on Sunday and interacted with the people quarantined there. “We have taken two wings where people with symptoms of coronavirus, and people who had merely come in contact with infected persons are accommodated separately,” said Misal. He added he has already instructed doctors deputed there to be available 24 hours and check patients thoroughly if they display any symptoms.

Besides, the civic chief also instructed doctors to explain the fact that they do not require medicines as they are just quarantined as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday night, 80 persons who tested negative after being positive of COVID-19 and 303 persons who completed the mandatory quarantined period were sent to their homes in special NMMT buses.

Till Sunday, the total number of positives of Coronavirus under the NMMC jurisdiction reached 674 with 80 new cases.