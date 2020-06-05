NMMC becomes first civic body to have dedicated COVID hospital for specially-abled persons

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has become the first civic body in the state to have dedicated COVID hospital for physically handicapped or a person with different abilities. The civic body has reserved 25 beds at NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute in Seawoods for such persons.

Of the total 75 bedded hospital, 25 beds have been earmarked for Divyang citizens and special needs children who may become COVID patients.

The special wards have been designed children friendly as per their needs of feelings. Like children with autism and cerebral palsy have paintings in the wall of wards.

A senior official from the civic health department said that the hospital will provide all the standard treatments for mild, moderate as well as severe COVID patients which will include oxygen support, ventilation, and intensive care. He added that the hospital has extended support to provide the most recent based treatments from across all fields of medical practice. This will include newer drugs and other evolving advanced biologic treatments.

“NMMC’s Education, Training and Service Centre for people with disabilities has already received the national and international accolades for catering children with disabilities. This new initiative has enhanced the image of civic in social commitment,” said Abbasaheb Misal, municipal commissioner of NMMC.

Meanwhile, the civic body has launched a live COVID dashboard which gives live availability of beds in hospitals across the city. In order to mitigate patients’ woes from running pillar to post to get beds, the civic body made available all available beds online. The dashboard shows the availability in COVID Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID hospitals. It also displays how many of them are functional and how many beds are occupied. In addition, one can check the present status of total active cases in the city.