NMMC appeals to industry & voluntary groups to help TB patients to make the country TB free

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appealed to industrial groups, voluntary organizations, and donors to come forward to provide help to tuberculosis (TB) patients in the civic jurisdiction. The government of India has set a target of making the country TB free by 2025.

In order to meet the deadline to make the country TB free, the government is helping TB patients in different ways. Tuberculosis patients undergoing treatment are being given Rs. 500 per month directly in their bank accounts under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana by the government. However, apart from this, the Prime Minister's Tuberculosis Free India Mission is being implemented by the central government to provide additional support to tuberculosis patients. Under this initiative, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested that industrial groups, social organizations, and philanthropists help tuberculosis patients in the form of additional nutrition, diagnostic help, and other help. The government has also made an appeal regarding this.

Help should be provided to the TB patients undergoing treatment, preferably for at least 1 year, in the form of additional nutrition as well as diagnostic help, vocational help, and other necessary help through industry groups, voluntary organizations, and philanthropists etc. Business groups, NGOs, and philanthropists who are willing to cooperate with this ambitious initiative of the Central Government should contact the Health Department of the Civic Headquarters or e-mail at dtomhnvm@rntcp.org as "Nikshaya Mitra" and jointly contribute to the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme.