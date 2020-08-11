NKGSB files plaint to quell rumours

Mumbai: The NKGSB bank has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police after a series of malicious and fake messages went viral on the social media platforms questioning the bank's financial status.

Soon after the rumours went rife, a slew of customers gathered outside various branches of the bank to question the authenticity of the messages.

In a statement given by the financial institution, the bank has clarified that all the allegations are baseless and its financial status is fine and they follow disciplined banking and have adequate liquidity.

In a message to its stakeholders, the bank has assured of its financial stability and said that the NKGSB bank is a multi-state scheduled bank with a legacy of more than 100 years, and urged its customers to not fall prey to any rumours.