 Nitin Gadkari to attend Bhumi Pujan of road work in Palaspe near Panvel
Nearly 30km stretch from Panvel to Kasu section of Mumbai-Goa highway will be concetised at a cost of Rs 251.96 crores and another 13-km-long stretch from Rajewadi Phata to Varandh Gaon at a cost of Rs 126,76 crores will be concretised.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Nitin Gadkari | File Photo

Mumbai: The ground-breaking ceremony for concretising the Palapse to Indapur highway, an important stretch connecting Mumbai to Konkan region will be held on March 30, Thursday, at Kharpada Toll Plaza.

Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection Minister Ravindra Chavan and State Industry Minister & Raigad Guardian Minister Uday Samant will be present on this occasion.

64 km of road to be concretized for Rs. 414.68 crores

Gadkari decided to get the road concretised to solve the recurring issue of potholes. Accordingly, nearly 30km stretch from Panvel to Kasu section of Mumbai-Goa highway will be concetised at a cost of Rs 251.96 crores and another 13-km-long stretch from Rajewadi Phata to Varandh Gaon at a cost of Rs 126,76 crores will be concretised.

Additionally, National Highway 965DD, an 9.6 km-long-stretcj from Varandh village to Pune district boundary will be concretised at a cost of Rs 35.99 crore.  A total of 64 km of road will be concretized and Rs. 414.68 crores will be spent for the works.

